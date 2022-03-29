About 80 ACC staff accused of bullying or sexual harassment in last five years

The information was provided under through an Official Information Act request. Photo / Supplied

The information was provided under through an Official Information Act request. Photo / Supplied

New data shows around 80 ACC staff have been accused of bullying or sexual harassment by other staffers in the last five years.

The agency has been under the spotlight since it was revealed late last year that a group of more than a dozen ACC employees were busted taking photos of clients' injury descriptions displayed on their work screens and posting the images to a private Snapchat.

One image posted in the group, called "ACC Whores," detailed the injuries of a sensitive claimant who ended up in hospital after they tried to end their life.

This month the Herald also revealed clients had made at least seven complaints about staff accessing sensitive claims over the last five years.

New information, revealed through an Official Information Act request, shows 67 bullying complaints were raised about ACC employees since 2017.

As well as this, 12 complaints of sexual harassment were made.

Of the bullying complaints, 25 were informally resolved, another 25 were unsubstantiated and four were withdrawn.

In five cases no outcome was listed.

The agency would not break down numbers lower than four, and for the remaining outcomes including resignation, termination, final warning and an ongoing investigation there were fewer than four listed in each.

Four of the sexual harassment complaints were resolved informally, and fewer than four complaints were listed in the withdrawn or unsubstantiated categories.

Fewer than four complaints were also recorded in the final warning, warning, settled and ongoing categories.

ACC acting chief people and culture officer Cain McLeod told the Herald the agency was committed to the health, safety, and wellbeing of its people.

"We take any allegations of bullying and harassment seriously and seek to resolve all issues raised. Where appropriate, we thoroughly investigate using an external investigator."

McLeod said they had robust internal processes so that any employee who has been subject to bullying or sexual harassment in the workplace feels safe while the investigation is under way.

"We have a range of ways that employees can speak up about inappropriate behaviour. They can let their leader or senior leader know; contact our HR Helpdesk, Integrity Services; or email OK2Say, an independent and confidential service provided to ACC employees."

ACC declined to provide a closer breakdown of the outcome of the allegations.

Earlier this month the Herald also revealed dozens of allegations of assault, bullying and sexual harassment had also been levelled at Ministry of Social Development staff from January 2017 to September last year.

Thirty MSD staff have been accused of assault and 38 reports of bullying were lodged against staff members in the same period.