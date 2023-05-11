Karnin Ahorangi Petera is making his final journey to Te Karae Marae, 10km northwest of Kohukohu, following a karakia this morning in Whangārei.

The Whangārei Boys’ High School student was swept away in flood waters at Abbey Caves on Tuesday and his body was recovered that evening. He laid in state at his home surrounded by all his whanāu and friends yesterday.

His body left Whangārei this morning for the marae with other details of his tangi released later.

The Whangārei Boys’ High student drowned after he and 14 of his classmates, accompanied by two teachers, got into difficulty on an outdoor education trip at Abbey Caves.

Friends and school peers of Petera as well as the general public have posted an outpouring of love for him on social media.

A Givealittle page set up to support Petera’s whānau has so far raised nearly $90,000 from more than 2800 donors.

Petera is remembered as a beautiful, kind, humble boy lost to an ill-fated trip still mired in questions from a distraught community about why it went ahead.

Ngāti Kahu o Torongare me Ngā Hapu o Whangārei has placed a mong-long rāhui at Abbey Caves to allow cleansing and to provide a clear pathway for Petera to be laid to rest without intrusion. The rāhui may be extended.

Multiple investigations are underway into the ill-fated trip that went ahead despite Northland being in an orange heavy rain warning on Tuesday.

Floodwaters filled the cave about 10.30am, prompting a major rescue operation by Police Search and Rescue, Urban Search and Rescue and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

While several students were saved by the actions of teaching staff on the trip, Petera was swept away.

His body was recovered by searchers on Tuesday night.

One of the last things the ill-fated schoolboy caving expedition saw before entering Abbey Caves on Tuesday was a large sign warning of the perils of “rapidly” forming flood water.

The trip went ahead despite the region being under an orange heavy rain warning; a state where MetService signifies “people need to be prepared and take action as appropriate as there could be some disruption to their day and potential risk to people, animals and property”.

Rahui sign and flowers at the entrance to the Abbey Caves track. Photo / Michael Cunningham

On Tuesday that included a forecasted 90mm of rain, with one parent saying it had been an “absolutely insane” decision for the trip into the caves to go ahead.

The large sign near the caves, features a map of the area, the cave history and also under the heading ‘Quick facts’ outlining flooding risks.

“The caves can fill with water to more than waist deep on an adult,” it reads.

“Always check the previous weeks rainfall and current weather forecast before entering.

“The Ivy Cave is particularly prone to flooding and caves can fill with water quite rapidly.”

The warning of the perils of visiting after heavy rainfall also features on a page on the Whangārei District Council’s website about Abbey Caves.

Under the heading ‘What to expect’, one of seven things visitors are urged to consider and watch out for is: “Check weather forecast as caves can be prone to flash flooding”.

Emergency services at Abbey Caves on Tuesday as a search got underway for a student who was later found dead. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland – including in and around Whangārei - had been lashed by heavy rain and some thunderstorms in the day leading up to Tuesday’s tragedy.

WorkSafe has also confirmed it had launched an investigation into the tragedy. It would not comment further while that investigation is underway.

The students and two teachers were inside the Northland cave complex around 10.30am - as heavy rain hit the area – when tragedy struck.

On Wednesday, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis visited the scene.

He said the dead boy’s family needed all the love and support they could get from the community.

“We need to be thinking about the other young people from the school - his friends, but also the staff as well,” Davis told reporters.

“Everybody is really feeling for this and everyone is reeling, but the most important thing to do right now is to have care, compassion and love for those people who are affected, especially the family.”

“There will be a time for questions and those questions need to be answered, and I’m sure the school won’t shy away from participating as fully as possible, but right now, you know, we really do need to focus on just helping and supporting people.”

He said the Ministry of Education’s trauma team would be at the school as there would be a lot of people that needed support, and that was really where the focus needed to be at present.

“There will be a lot of emotion, in particular anger as well as sadness. We’ve made the offer to be there if the school would like us to be there; they want to do things in their own way.

“It’s most important that they find their ways to recover, and I totally appreciate that they don’t want a politician there. I totally get that. But when they do want us to be there, we will be there.”

On Tuesday afternoon – prior to the recovery of the boy’s body - Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said a “full and comprehensive” investigation would take place.

“But for now I have asked the WBHS community to stay united and provide support where required,” she said.



