A section of Abbey Caves Rd is currently closed after an incident. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

A police cordon is currently in place in Abbey Caves, Whangārei, after a reported crash involving a truck.

Details are still emerging, however, Hato Hone St John was called to Abbey Caves Rd at 12.48pm after receiving an initial report of a motor vehicle crash involving a truck.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene. Firefighters from Whangārei also responded and are currently on site assisting police.

A reporter at the scene said a cordon preventing traffic from passing through is in place near the entrance to the Parihaka Mountain Bike Park.

Police have been contacted for comment.

