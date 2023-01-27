Don't let the wet weather ruin your long weekend. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Weather forecasters have predicted a wet start to the long weekend with rain expected to make an appearance throughout all three days.

But there is still hope for locals and holidaymakers who may be fearing their weekend plans to recharge in beautiful Northland have been dashed.

While the region is best known for its pristine coastlines bordered with stunning hikes and gorgeous beaches, there is still plenty to do on a rainy day.





Stay dry with these local must-dos:

Visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds

The stunning historical grounds are mostly undercover, making them a great way to spend a rainy day in the Bay of Islands.





The Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Picture / Supplied

Lose yourself in the past at Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi as you delve into the stories and taonga (treasured objects) that bring the history of Waitangi and Aotearoa New Zealand’s founding documents to life.

Check out the impressive waka (war canoe), and sample Māori culture and cuisine at its best by enjoying a live performance and hāngī dinner at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.





Delve into the Kawiti Glowworm Caves

Stay dry by marvelling at Waiomio Valley’s residential glowworms living in Kawiti Caves.

Admire thousands of luminous lights as the glowworms light up the fascinating rock formations and lush green rainforest. A 45-minute to hour-long guided tour takes you down the 200m cave, during which you will learn about the legends of the caves and the life cycle of the glowworms.

Severe weather may impact the caves’ opening hours so make sure to check before you go.





Cruise Around the Bay of Islands

Just because it is raining doesn’t mean you can’t get out on the water. Get yourself a ticket for one of the many cruise options available in the Bay of Islands.

Thanks to many vessels having indoor cabins and covered outdoor areas, you can still revel in cruises that range from sailing to dolphin-spotting or enjoying the breathtaking views of the islands.

Just make sure to check with operators as to what weather conditions your desired cruise still runs in.

A quick Google search will give you more details or pop into the information centres in either Paihia or Russell - the townships from which most cruises depart.





Visit the Kemp House and the Stone Store

The Kerikeri Mission Station is the site of two of the country’s oldest surviving buildings - the iconic Stone Store and Kemp House, which is the oldest surviving building in the country at 200 years old.

Kemp House, New Zealand's oldest building,at the Kerikeri Mission Station. Photo / Grant Sheehan

Established in 1819, the station is one of the first places in New Zealand where Māori invited visitors to live among them.

Inside the Stone Store’s walls are a gift shop and a museum upstairs, with Kemp House nestled next door. Entry to the house is by a free guided tour only to help preserve the building.





Enjoy a tipple or good food at a local winery or brewery

Make a beeline for the Far North, where you can reward your tastebuds at the many vineyards which boast spectacular views and food, such as Paroa Bay in Russell or Dancing Petrel Vineyard in Mangōnui.

Or maybe beer is your preference, in which case you can delight in the homemade talents of McLeods Brewery in Waipū or PhatHouse Brewing Co in the Bay of Islands.





Stroll through Dargaville’s museums

Museums are not in short supply in the Kaipara. A favourite is the Kauri Museum at Matakohe - dedicated to recording the past of New Zealand’s largest and longest-living tree.

But the museum isn’t about timber. It lays bare the stories of Māori of the northeastern Kaipara, of European pioneers, of foresters and sawmillers, gumdiggers and farmers, and of business people, fishers and the families who have made this area their home.

Or take in the Dargaville Museum, which showcases marine relics and displays that tell the stories of the early Kauri gumdiggers.





Bask in the Whangārei art scene

The Hātea Art Precinct in Whangārei is home to the new Hundertwasser Art Centre and Wairau Māori Art Gallery, as well as the Whangārei Art Museum, and is bolstering Whangārei’s reputation as a vibrant art destination.

The Hundertwasser Art Centre is a great choice for a rainy day. Photo / NZME

Don’t miss the forested rooftop of the Hundertwasser building and if it leaves you wanting more, chuck on a raincoat and take time to explore the sculpture trail on the Hātea Loop Walk, and the Street Prints Manaia art trail through the city centre.





Spot a kiwi at the Whangārei Kiwi House, Heritage Park & Museum

Kiwi North is great for rainy days with the family. Set in an attractive 25ha park, the site features a Kiwi House, several historic Victorian buildings, a museum, and heritage club collection.

The Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre is next door and gives people the chance to see a variety of birds recovering from injuries or illnesses. The winged residents change often depending on who is in need of Robert and Robyn Webb.



















































































