‘A taste of what’s to come’: 10,000 people expected at Sky Stadium for Football Ferns v USA game

Sky Stadium will pack out with more than 10,000 fans. Photo / Azaria Howell

More than 10,000 people will pack into Wellington’s Sky Stadium this afternoon to watch the Football Ferns take on the reigning world-champions, the United States.

Sky Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon told the Herald ticket sales are trending up over 10,000, which he said was a “very healthy” crowd for a Wednesday afternoon kickoff.

“It’s smashed the previous records for the Football Ferns so that’s a great result, to see there are thousands of people getting behind the Ferns.”

The U.S. Ambassador, Tom Udall, says he’s super-excited about today’s game and proud to support women in sport.

“It doesn’t get better than this. Blue skies and two great teams showcasing their skills. Today’s lucky crowd gets a sneak peek at what’s in store later this year. Game on!”

Today’s game will be the first of two between the Ferns and the United States. The second will be in Auckland at Eden Park on Saturday.

Harmon says the games are a taste of what is to come, with the Fifa women’s world cup kicking off this year.

“I think it’s going to be a really good family-friendly atmosphere. Weather is going to play its part and [we’ll] see some really exciting football.”

WellingtonNZ general manager of events and experiences Warrick Dent told the Herald the afternoon will be “fantastic”.

“It’s a beautiful day here in Wellington...we’re confident for a good crowd.”

Dent said the game is a good chance to test out the operational side of things in preparation for the World Cup later this year and a great chance for crowds to get a taste of what’s to come.

“The United States is one of the best teams in the world with some of the best players - for us, it’s good to introduce world-class football to New Zealand.”

The gates at Sky Stadium will open at 2.30pm, ready for a 4.05pm kick off – and for those driving to the game, the carparks will be open from noon.