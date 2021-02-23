A taste like 'sulphur': Dominion Breweries replacing bad batch of Tui kegs after complaints

One Napier bar had five of the "off" kegs. Photo / Elevate - Unsplash

The brewery company now producing possibly New Zealand's most iconic beer is confident no one will be ailing over a "taste issue" with some of its Tui ale.

A spokesperson for Dominion Breweries, based in Auckland, told Hawke's Bay Today that over the last week the company had identified the problem with "some" of its kegs and is in the process of replacing them.

But the company stressed: "This is not a food safety issue and consumption of the product will not harm consumers."

Tui's 90-year-old brewhouse in 2016 during a $2.5 million restrengthening and renovation, although the historic Mangatainoka site is no longer used for commercial production. Photo / File

"However because quality is of the utmost importance we are replacing impacted stock," a spokesperson said.

One Napier bar has advised of five kegs that are "off", after customers complained of a stench and taste resembling "sulphur".

One, from Wairarapa, complained in some jest it's the ultimate consequence of shifting production away from the historic Mangatainoka brewery, which had a generational reputation for the pristine water of supply source the Mangatainoka River, although that reputation is now challenged by contamination from activities upstream.

The spokesperson confirmed the kegs had come from the breweries' Waitemata plant in Auckland. The brewery, which bought Tui Breweries several years ago, also has a plant in Timaru, and the company is now owned by Europe-based global brewing giant Heineken.

The original brewery at Mangatainoka, with its State Highway 2 landmark heritage-protected brewhouse between Pahiatua and Woodville, dates back to 1889, and while bought by DB in 1969 still produces some beer for on-site tours and other promotion based on the nostalgia of the site, with its Tui Hq merchandising outlet.

The image has underpinned development of the beer with a cult following as it emerged from being Wairarapa's own to the breweries' lead New Zealand label on the back of promotion linked to Super Rugby since the late 1990s, and about $2.5 million as been spent in recent years restrenthening and renoivating the brewhouse and site despite noi longer being used for usual market production.

The Hurricanes have played pre-season matches with crowds of up to 10,000 on the farm paddock that was the home of the now long-gone Mangatainoka rugby club, and where an historic century-old grandstand was renovated as part of the package.

The grandstand was destroyed by a Sunday-afternoon fire on August 23 last year, and an 18-year-old youth was charged with arson and appeared initially in Palmerston North District Court from where it was transferred to the Youth Court in Masterton. Police said the matter remains before the courts.