A person dies after crash on Tamatea Arikinui Drive

One person has died in a single-vehicle crash on Tamatea Arikinui Drive last night.
Police were notified of the crash at about 9.55pm.
One person died at the scene.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.
One person has died in a single-vehicle crash on Tamatea Arikinui Drive last night.
Police were notified of the crash at about 9.55pm.
One person died at the scene.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.
'What other city in New Zealand can boast they have their own concert?'