Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

A person dies after crash on Tamatea Arikinui Drive

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read

One person has died in a single-vehicle crash on Tamatea Arikinui Drive last night.

Police were notified of the crash at about 9.55pm.

One person died at the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand