Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

A Nazi mass murderer in our midst?

14 minutes to read

The hunt for Nazis in New Zealand started long before recent revelations about Willi Huber, the former Waffen-SS soldier who helped found the Mt Hutt skifield. By Anthony Hubbard.

A few years ago, Wayne Stringer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.