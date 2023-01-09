A Moment In Crime podcast: Women who kill

Helen Elizabeth Milner in the High Court at Christchurch. Photo / NZ Herald

Helen Elizabeth Milner in the High Court at Christchurch. Photo / NZ Herald

Minnie. Juliet. Karen. Helen. Anna. Naomi. Tania. Renee. Lesley. Gay.

They were mothers, daughters, sisters, partners, friends and colleagues.

And they are all killers - some among the worst in New Zealand’s criminal history.

They have stabbed, drugged, beaten, tortured and smothered people to death - husbands, children, friends and complete strangers.

And their cases have fascinated the nation, given women kill far less often than men.

Police figures show between mid-2012 and 2022, about 280 people were convicted of murder in Aotearoa.

Of those, 9.5 per cent of offenders - 26 in total - were women.

A further 47 women were convicted of manslaughter, 27 per cent of the 271 total offenders in that category.

In the latest episode of NZME podcast A Moment In Crime senior crime and justice reporter Anna Leask looks back at some of New Zealand’s most shocking cases of murder, manslaughter and even some mercy killings carried out by women.

This episode of A Moment In Crime references violence towards a child domestic violence - if you need help, or have concerns about someone else, please scroll down for a list of crisis and support agencies.

A Moment in Crime is a NZ Herald crime podcast, with new episodes out every month.

A Moment In Crime is written and hosted by senior journalist Anna Leask - who has been covering crime and justice for NZME since 2005.

Leask has also reported on most of the major incidents and events in New Zealand during that period including the Christchurch quakes, Pike River mine disaster, March 15 terror attack and the White Island eruption.

“Each month I’ll take you inside some of our most infamous incidents, notorious offenders and behind the scenes of high-profile trials and events to show you what’s really happening in your backyard,” she said.

“Heroes and villains battle for justice to be done, and it seems no matter how horrifying the story, we always want to know more.”

