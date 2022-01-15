Jim Donnelly photographed with his children Siobhan and Liam. He was last seen in June 2004 at the Glenbrook Steel Mill. Photo / Supplied

One Monday morning in June 2004, Jim Donnelly got up and went to work at a steel mill south of Auckland.

He stopped for petrol and a muffin on the way to the Glenbrook mill where he parked and walked inside.

He signed in, changed into his work uniform and walked up to his office.

He put his muffin on his desk but didn't even turn his computer on before something went very, very wrong.

After Donnelly was seen near his office that morning he was never seen again.

Five days later his hard hat was found near an acid-filled vat within the mill.

Inside that vat - his PalmPilot, credit card, work ID, glasses, cash and work key.

But there has never been any sign of Donnelly.

Seventeen years later, despite extensive searches and a police investigation that remains open and active, his family are still without the answers they desperately want and need.

In this month's episode of Herald podcast A Moment In Crime, senior journalist Anna Leask looks back at Donnelly's disappearance and his wife Tracey's journey for the truth.

She firmly believes there are people who not only know what happened to her husband that day - but are responsible.

And she wants them to come forward once and for all.

"We were a normal, everyday family ... and we were just going about our lives in a normal way.

"I don't know what it was that destroyed that.

"My opinion is that it does revolve around the mill, something was happening inside the mill and I think he saw something he shouldn't have - and it's gone from there.

"If you had told me at the beginning I would think that, I would have told myself that I was incredibly silly, that this could not possibly happen to Jim.

"But as time has gone on, we have got no answer and it's more and more clear that he has been removed by other people rather than himself.

"Because if he had committed suicide, there would have been a body - so, my thing is my husband went to work, he was last seen at work and he's never come home."



