A Moment In Crime: Christchurch schoolgirl murder - the shocking tragedy of Louisa Damodran

In October 1986 Christchurch schoolgirl Louisa Damodran went missing as she walked home from school.

Her family lived just 800m from Bromley School and when the child failed to return home they panicked.

A massive search of the school, suburb and surrounds failed to find any sign of Louisa, who was just days off turning 7.

Louisa's parents Bob and Aynsley soon after she went missing. Photo / NZH

For days police appealed for information, and searchers and members of the community scoured the city in a desperate bid to find her.

Tragically though, she was already dead.

A prolific child sex offender recently released from prison had seen Louisa, followed her, and snatched her just 150m from her front door.

Peter Joseph Holdem soon became the number one suspect and during an interview with police, confessed to kidnapping and killing Louisa.

He molested, gagged and throttled the schoolgirl and threw her tiny body in a river north of Christchurch.

In today's episode of A Moment In Crime, senior journalist Anna Leask looks back at Louisa's short life and horrendous death.

Holdem remains in prison but has recently appeared before the Parole Board and admitted - for the first time - remorse over Louisa's murder.

Peter Holdem soon after his arrest with the police in Christchurch. Photo / NZH

This killer has been refused an early release from prison over and over since he became eligible for parole in 1997.

He has been deemed - repeatedly - too dangerous and too much of a risk to the community to be allowed out and free.

But at his latest hearing it was indicated he is ready to do the "significant" work needed to move back into the community.

Louisa's family have fought for decades to keep him behind bars, terrified he will harm more children.

Their story is also covered in this episode of A Moment In Crime.

