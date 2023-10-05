Tomorrow might be the last opportunity to get outside in the sun. Photo / Hayden Woodward

With the strong, damaging winds, snow covering alpine roads and frosts in the first third of the week followed by fairly summery, warm and quiet days, these school holidays have been a masterclass in springtime weather.

Although parents in Auckland were sure to be rejoicing over the last couple of days with the opportunity to get the kids out of the house, the last few days of the school holidays might allow for these same opportunities.

Today and Friday will see above-average temperatures over the majority of the nation.

Today’s hotspot is predicted to be Alexandra, where a high of 25C is expected. Notably, it was 20C yesterday night around 10pm in the evening.

This weekend’s arrival of cool air will bring temperatures below the average for October.

Tomorrow might be the last day of the fine weather in the SuperCity. MetService is forecasting fine but cloudy weather in the morning which will turn to showers in the afternoon.

This weekend, a few fronts are predicted to go through the North Island, and late Saturday or early Sunday, a low is predicted to form over or around the northern North Island.

Although the course of this low is still fairly uncertain, it might deliver some heavy rain and high gusts to parts of the North Island.

On Saturday the rain is expected to stay consistent, with a few showers in the morning turning to rain with heavy falls for a time in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday morning will see a small respite in the morning before the rain comes back in the afternoon.

According to MetService, there is a low probability that on Sunday and Monday, severe gale-force winds will sometimes blow across sections of Northland, Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf.

A strong wind watch has been issued further south for Friday’s majority of northwesterly winds in Southland and Fiordland.

The approach of our next weather system, which is expected to bring an unsettling weather period across the nation this weekend, is preceded by these northwesterly gales. On Friday morning, the rain begins to fall in the Fiordland area.

As we begin a new work week, a southwest flow stretches across the entire nation, keeping temperatures below the norm for October and bringing showers to locations exposed to the southwest.