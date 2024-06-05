Vanessa Addy has celebrated her 200th women's football game. Photo / David Haxton

Vanessa Addy certainly had a lot to celebrate in her 200th women’s football game.

Her team won, she scored a goal, and she had lots of family and friends on the sidelines cheering her on.

Addy, 30, from Otaihanga, plays for the Kāpiti-based Te Kotahitanga FC (TKFC) club in the Capital Women’s Premier League which comprises eight teams.

Her milestone game was held at her club’s home ground at Mazengarb Reserve against Island Bay.

Addy, who is a striker but plays in the midfield if needed, was a bit nervous about the game and “wanted to get it over and done with”.

She was rapt it was a home game, as her 100th game had been an away game, and simply wanted to “win and score a goal”.

Her team won 5-1 and Addy scored a stunner.

“It was a pass back from the top of the box and I hit it really nicely and it went into the net.

“It was a good goal and one of my best of the season. I won’t forget it.”

Vanessa Addy, front, has played 200 football women's games.

Now into her 13th season (she had two seasons off to have her children), the goal was her 237th for the club.

Addy said there was a sense of “relief” after the game.

“I was very happy and can now focus on the actual league and trying to do well.”

She praised her teammates and coach Sean Kelly who was instrumental in getting women’s football under way on the coast many years ago.

Addy started playing football at the age of 6, inspired by her football-playing father Jeff and brother Mitchell, and by 2009 was in the Kāpiti Coast United women’s team (which has transitioned into TKFC) which quickly progressed from divisions 3, 2, and 1 into the premiership.

She has won the women’s Top Goal Scorer award eight times and was Player of the Year six times.

Last year she won the coveted Capital Football Premier Player of the Year title.

“That was a big achievement. I wasn’t expecting that.”

Te Kotahitanga FC women's first team.

Addy’s passion for football remained strong.

“I love the competitiveness, and the skill that’s involved, and the team environment.

“Helping each other win is great.”

She’s had lots of highlights throughout the seasons.

“In our league, we have a cup, and winning that a few years ago was our first trophy.

“That was very special because I don’t think we’d won a trophy for our coach Sean Kelly. I was over the moon.”

Looking to the future, Addy simply wanted to continue playing for the club.

“I’m happy here. I enjoy it being local and just the fact I’ve been playing here since a young age.

“I’ve got that loyalty in me, and to Sean, who is a family friend.”

Kelly said, “Vanessa has shown great loyalty to her club, the women’s team, and me, her coach, and fully deserves all the accolades she receives.

“To achieve 200 games for the women’s first team, scoring 237 goals in those games and taking two years off to have her two daughters with her extremely supportive husband Jack, and not to mention the support of both their families, is something special.”







