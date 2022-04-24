Shane Doull got mad if the girl refused to kiss him. Stock Image / 123RF

Child sex offender Shane Doull told his 11-year-old victim he loved her and wished they could be together caring for each other for life.

The father-of-two met the girl when she was aged 8 and began contacting her on a regular basis over a period of four years.

"I hate being put second. I wish you and me could be good, respectful in love and care for each other for life," Doull wrote in an email to the girl in July 2021.

"I don't love you, I'm in love with you," he said in another during the same month.

Doull appeared before Judge Ian Carter in the Whanganui District Court last week to be sentenced for meeting a young person following sexual grooming, doing an indecent act on a girl aged under 12 and indecently assaulting a girl under 12.

Between January 2021 and July 2021 the court heard that the messages between the pair became that of an intimate adult relationship.

A summary of facts revealed how he also began kissing the victim in a benign way, which progressed to kissing her in a more passionate way repeatedly on her lips.

Doull's meetings with his victim included sleepovers at his home and taking the girl on overnight trips away, staying in motels.

"During these visits and trips is where the defendant engaged in indecent acts with the victim which included kissing her and massaging her."

Doull got mad if the girl said no to him and used threats, like taking her iPad off her, if she said refused to kiss him.

When she stayed the night at his place Doull would use excuses, including that his wife was snoring, to get into bed with her.

At the start of the hearing members of the girl's family read victim impact statements to the court which detailed their anger and disgust at Doull's behaviour.

They described him as a charismatic manipulator but in reality he was toxic and fake.

"A wolf in sheep's clothing."

Doull's offending had taken its toll on the girl and she was no longer the bubbly, outgoing person she once was.

"I think he is disgusting and sick."

The family didn't believe he should get home detention or that he was genuinely remorseful for his actions.

"You didn't stop because you knew what you were doing was wrong, you stopped because we caught you."

One described wanting to lash out at Doull when they encountered him in public after his offending had been discovered.

"I wanted to beat him because I had so much anger," she said while crying.

Doull's behaviour could never be forgiven, they said.

Defence lawyer Richard Leith said Doull accepted full responsibility for his actions and was truly remorseful for what he had done.

Leith said the offending was a gross breach of trust. Doull had also let his own family down and his behaviour went against his own core values.

He sought a sentence of home detention for Doull, who had been a stay-at-home dad for 15 years, but continued to have the support of his wife and family.

Crown solicitor Michele Wilkinson-Smith challenged Doull's expressions of remorse.

Wilkinson-Smith said Doull's statement "by the time I stopped it was too late" gave the wrong impression.

"He didn't stop it, he was made to stop."

She argued a sentence of imprisonment was appropriate.

Judge Carter said a pre-sentence report raised concerns that Doull's offending showed intent and was premeditated.

Doull's remorse was also seen as being related to the situation he found himself in having to face the consequences of his actions rather than being genuine, he said.

Judge Carter said he questioned the motivation and foundations for Doull's expressions of remorse so would not give him any discount from the sentence he imposed.

He noted Doull had no previous convictions but because of the circumstances of his offending he would not receive a discount for good character.

Judge Carter sentenced Doull to two years and three weeks' imprisonment.

While the sentence was not short enough to be converted to home detention, Judge Carter made it clear even if it had been he would not have used his discretion and allowed it to be changed.

Doull would also be placed on the Child Sex Offender Register.