A child has died and four others are in hospital after a horror crash near Rerewhakaaitu, south of Rotorua

A child has died in a crash overnight in Rerewhakaaitu.
Police have confirmed one person has died in the crash on State Highway 38.
Emergency services were called to a report of a vehicle that rolled on SH38 between Brett and Rerewhakaaitu roads at around 10pm, police said in a statement.
A child died at the scene. Four other people had a range of injuries and were taken to hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit attended and examined the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
