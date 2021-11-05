A change in the way the New Zealand Herald monitors comments on Covid-19 stories on social media

The Herald is making changes to how it monitors comments on social media posts.

The Herald is making changes to how it monitors comments on social media posts.

A message to readers from the NZ Herald social media team:

Throughout our Covid response - and especially since the Delta variant of Covid-19 arrived - we've worked hard to ensure this community is free of misinformation.

This has admittedly been a challenge because the depth and breadth of our reporting means that we have shared a lot of Covid-related content with the community.

It has meant that comments have been closed whenever we were not able to actively monitor them, which could sometimes be a relatively short time after we posted.

We make no apology for that but we do acknowledge that it has been frustrating for those who wanted to discuss the myriad social and political issues that this extraordinary time has raised.

As the country nears our 90 per cent goal we know that the debate has become particularly charged - but also that the vast majority of us back the science behind vaccines as our strongest weapon in the fight against Covid.

Much of the debate is now around how we move on to living with Covid and what Aotearoa will look like - and we want to have that debate here.

So we're going to be leaving comments open longer on some of our Covid posts. This doesn't mean we won't monitor them and eventually close them, but it does mean that some of the comments you see below may not reflect the proven science around the vaccine. We want to empower our community to make that distinction themselves and to call out misinformation - and we will still remove those comments when we see them.

The threat of Covid is real and the emergence of the Delta variant requires all of us to play our part to keep each other safe. The most important way you can do that is by getting vaccinated. Here's what you need to know about vaccination - and how you can help Aotearoa reach our target.