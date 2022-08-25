Shaun Owen Shilton was confronted by a homeowner after breaking into the New Plymouth property. Photo / Stock Image 123rf

A woman had no idea that moments before she walked into her garage a burglar had been rummaging through her parked car and was now hiding just metres away from her.

She climbed into the car and drove off but soon realised something was askew and called her husband who went home to find the man on the balcony with a fistful of their cash.

The husband challenged Shaun Owen Shilton, leading to a scuffle between the pair and facial injuries for the New Plymouth homeowner.

About half an hour prior, on the afternoon of April 5 this year, Shilton, 31, made his way into the couple's double garage, the New Plymouth District Court heard today.

He had been rifling through the woman's vehicle before he took cover as she entered the garage and then drove away in her car.

When Shilton came out of hiding, he grabbed a bottle of alcohol from a nearby fridge and made his way into the house through the internal access.

Meanwhile, the woman realised someone had rummaged through her vehicle and phoned her husband to alert him.

By that time, Shilton was in the couple's office searching through an unlocked safe full of personal items and legal documents.

Shaun Shilton pleaded guilty to assault and burglary in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

He came across $4800 in takings from the woman's business, and her wallet.

Grabbing hold of the money and the wallet, Shilton continued to wander through the house.

Around 4pm, the husband returned home to check nothing was amiss after the call from his wife.

He was standing in the living room when he spotted Shilton running across the balcony.

The homeowner confronted Shilton, who was cornered on the balcony, and demanded he hand over the money and wallet.

"Like hell," Shilton said before charging at the man, the Crown summary of facts stated.

A tussle between the two ensued and the husband managed to grab the money and wallet from Shilton.

Then the homeowner slipped and fell, grabbing Shilton's leg as he went down.

He clutched Shilton's leg for a time, hoping to hold him long enough for the neighbours to realise what was happening and phone the police.

Shilton began to punch the man in the face in an attempt to free his leg.

The man let go and Shilton ran off through neighbouring properties.

As a result of the assault, the man suffered extensive bruising to his cheek, jaw and eye, a cut to his lip and grazes to his chest.

It is not known to Open Justice if Shilton made off with the money and wallet but the Crown is seeking reparation.

In court, he appeared via audio-visual link from prison custody to plead guilty to assault and burglary.

Judge Gregory Hikaka remanded him back into custody ahead of his next appearance on August 30, which will be heard in Hamilton District Court alongside other matters.