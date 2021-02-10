90-year-old's 192m birthday plunge for Starship

Vince Harris jumps from the Auckland Sky Tower to celebrate his 90th birthday and raise money for the Starship Foundation. Photo / Alex Burton

Vince Harris' 90th birthday is not one he'll forget.

While most people his age would be happy with a quiet family meal, he decided to make the 192m jump off the Sky Tower today in an effort to raise money for the Starship Foundation.

Harris, an ex-Royal Marine, said the initial "let go and trust in the Lord" was exhilarating but the controlled fall paled in comparison to his bungy off the Harbour Bridge three years ago.

To top it off, the navy band - of which he was director of music in 1971 - surprised him by waiting at the bottom to play happy birthday, led by his old friend who is the current director.

But what really made his day special was seeing friends make donations to his Givealittle page in lieu of presents.

"Starship is very much my favourite charity. It's the fact it's children and children that are desperately ill - I would give an arm and a leg for them," Harris said. Photo / Alex Burton

His connection to Starship began in 1990 when he worked in purchasing for the Auckland District Health Board and bought much of the equipment and supplies Starship used when it opened.

"Starship is very much my favourite charity. It's the fact it's children and children that are desperately ill - I would give an arm and a leg for them," he said.

As for a target for his fundraiser, Harris said there were "not enough noughts" to place a figure on it.

"It's been a good day. If it does some significant good for Starship, I shall be very, very happy," he said.

Starship Foundation chief executive Aisha Daji Punga said she couldn't help but be inspired by Harris.

"His passion for Starship and the children of New Zealand - it's just really heart-warming. He's just such and optimistic, uplifting, go-getting person."

As for his next birthday, Harris had no plans to tone it down.

The navy band - of which Harris was director of music in 1971 - played happy birthday. Photo / Alex Burton

"If other 90-year-olds that are going for it can contact me, I'd love to stand in the middle. Let's get involved and make a bundle of money for charity."

To donate to Harris' Starship Foundation fundraiser, click here. Overseas friends and family wanting to support him were asked to donate to The Royal Marines Charity.