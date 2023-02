Have you seen Tama? Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Tama, who was last seen at the Rotorua lakefront about 3.45pm yesterday.

He was wearing green shorts, black hoodie and black-and-gold sneakers, and carrying a dark blue backpack with white and red detailing.

Police and Tama’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Tama, or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call police on 111, quoting event number 230204/6107.