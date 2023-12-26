77-year-old Hamilton woman missing after visiting cemetery

Karen, aged 77, was last seen at the Newstead Cemetery, Hamilton around 11am.

Police are urging the public to help them find a 77-year-old woman who went missing after visiting a Hamilton cemetery.

She had on a black 3/4-length legging, a multicoloured tunic top, and slip-on Nike sneakers.

Karen is thought to be driving a grey 2017 Citroen C4 hatchback, with the registration NFE683.

“Police and her family have concerns for her health and wellbeing,” police said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on Karen’s whereabouts or anyone who has seen her to get in touch with them on 111 using referencing the event number P057204330.



