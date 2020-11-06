6m tall 'Guy' burns at Te Awanga in Hawke's Bay

Onlookers are silhouetted by the burning Guy. Photo / Warren Buckland

Down she (or he) came ... the 6m Guy burns at Te Awanga. Photo / Warren Buckland

A 6m-tall "Guy" sculpture made up of pallet wood burned at Te Awanga on Friday.

The 2020 sculpture was a continuation of past celebrations at Te Awanga, involving sculptures being set alight.

In 2019, a large fish was set alight, after a cow started the trend in 2018.

A crowd of locals gathered to watch the 'Guy' burn.

What a night. The crowd gets into the spirit of the bonfire. Photo / Warren Buckland

Earlier, Fire Service area commander for Hawke's Bay Ken Cooper said he had been happy with the behaviour of fireworks users around Hawke's Bay this week.

Cooper said Hawke's Bay crews had not been called to a single fireworks-related incident since they went on sale on November 2.

According to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, the lower North Island experienced just two fireworks-related incidents. There were only 15 across New Zealand.

Cooper said that number was likely to increase over the weekend.

"After a few days of rain, we are expecting conditions to clear up. These conditions could see more people out over the weekend, using the fireworks they have purchased," he said.

"Don't use them in windy conditions, read the manufacturer's instructions, light them in wide-open areas and keep water handy."

Conditions were perfect to light the 6m Guy at Te Awanga. Photo / Warren Buckland

No ... it's not a riot. Kids having fun hurl stones at the burning Guy. Photo / Warren Buckland

