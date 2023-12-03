A car crashed into a power pole on Eastown Rd this morning causing mass power outages in the area. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents are without power this morning after a car crashed into a power pole in Whanganui East.

A spokeswoman for Powerco said the power cut affected 685 customers, with 450 getting their power restored within 25 minutes.

The cause of the outage was a vehicle driving into a power pole on Eastown Rd.

The power outage began at 6.21am, and there are 235 properties still being affected by the power cut.

Powerco estimated that power could be restored for these homes by 10.30am.

