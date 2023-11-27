Motorcyclist loses his life following a crash on State Highway 1.

The person killed in a head-on crash on State Highway 1 in Whangārei over the weekend was a 65-year-old man.

The stretch of highway was closed between Great North Rd and Salesyard Rd following the crash on Saturday afternoon.

Serious Crash Investigator Warren Bunn said the biker, who was riding a Harley Davidson, reportedly crossed the centre line and crashed into a Mitsubishi Outlander Station wagon travelling south down Snake Hill Rd.

The man died at the scene. A 59-year-old woman driving the SUV was treated for minor injuries and taken to Whangārei Hospital for observation.

Bunn said the crash was more of a rider error unlike most motorcycle crashes where motorists fail to see oncoming riders or the biker was travelling too fast around a corner.





Waka Kotahi Transport Agency NZ advised the road was reopened at 8pm on Saturday night.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.