A 64-year-old will appear in Whakatāne District Court today. Photo / File

A man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Police said in a statement a 64-year-old was due to appear at Whakatāne District Court today.

The charges had been laid after a man was found with serious injuries in a car park on Garaway St, Whakatāne, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The police said it would like to thank those who have shared information so far.

“We’d still like to hear from anyone with information that may assist police in our investigation.”

Contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using “Update Report” and quote file number: 230510/3058.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.