‘600 people connected to the wi-fi’: Cyclone prompts refocused priorities at Hawke’s Bay Airport

Airforce choppers take off from Hawke's Bay Airport during Cyclone Gabrielle. The Airport acted as a crucial hub during the cyclone. Photo / Warren Buckland

Airforce choppers take off from Hawke's Bay Airport during Cyclone Gabrielle. The Airport acted as a crucial hub during the cyclone. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay Airport has revealed it will refocus its priorities moving forward as a result of the role it played during Cyclone Gabrielle, including a push for new domestic connections and looking more closely at non-aeronautical revenues.

According to its 23/24 Statement of Intent (SOI), the airport became a central hub for the surrounding community during the cyclone and provided support, meals and somewhere to rest, as well as connectivity through charging stations for personal devices and free wi-fi access.

At one point on February 15 there were 600 people connected to the wi-fi with 1600 people visiting on that day alone.

“Cyclone Gabrielle has refocused our priorities on connectivity and resilience,” Hawke’s Bay Airport chief executive Rob Stratford said in a statement.

“We will continue to progress the strategic objectives we have committed to while acknowledging the role we have in supporting the region’s recovery from Gabrielle.”

The SOI states that the rebuild and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to create ongoing demand for air connections to Hawke’s Bay, with a flow-on positive impact on revenue.

A goal is set to establish two new domestic connections by the end of the year, as well as an expectation to spend on runway and taxiway developments in the financial year of 2025.

Priority has also been given to roading and infrastructure, with better access points including footpaths, bus stops and an additional entry to the airport via a proposed new roundabout off State Highway 2.

A commitment has also been made to diversify non-aeronautical revenues. This would be helped by the progression of the Solar Farm project – a 45-megawatt project - in partnership with Manawa Energy.

The Ahuriri Aeropark and airfreight services initiative would also contribute to non-aeronautical revenue moving forward.

“Right now, our focus is supporting Hawke’s Bay with connections for passengers, optimising our airport facilities for growth, and diversifying our revenue streams,” Startford said.

Both the general public and officials relied heavily on the airport when road networks were closed during the cyclone.

Air New Zealand temporarily slashed flight prices to and from the region and also added a temporary Gisborne route.

Sunair recently announced flights to Gisborne and Wairoa from Hawke’s Bay Airport.

The airport is the third busiest in the North Island.