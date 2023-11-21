5.1 Magnitude earthquake in South island felt by over a thousand people

The 5.1 magnitude quake hit 45km north of Te Anau. Photo / Geo Net

An earthquake 45 km north of Te Anau has been felt by over a thousand people tonight.

The 5.1 magnitude quake struck at 9:56 PM at a depth of 92km.

The shaking is described at GeoNet as light. As of 10.15pm, 1186 people felt the quake.