5.1 Magnitude earthquake in South island felt by over a thousand people

An earthquake 45 km north of Te Anau has been felt by over a thousand people tonight.
The 5.1 magnitude quake struck at 9:56 PM at a depth of 92km.
The shaking is described at GeoNet as light. As of 10.15pm, 1186 people felt the quake.
An earthquake 45 km north of Te Anau has been felt by over a thousand people tonight.
The 5.1 magnitude quake struck at 9:56 PM at a depth of 92km.
The shaking is described at GeoNet as light. As of 10.15pm, 1186 people felt the quake.
He was only three days into his home detention sentence when he cut off his bracelet.