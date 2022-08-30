Whanganui's Irie Johnson is hoping an employer will give him a chance to prove himself after he was deported from Australia earlier this year. Photo / supplied

Whanganui's Irie Johnson is hoping an employer will give him a chance to prove himself after he was deported from Australia earlier this year. Photo / supplied

A 501 recently deported from Australia missed his court date in New Zealand this week because he says he was focused on finding a job.

In his absence, the judge imposed an order with a number of conditions he must abide by until July 2023 - including not possessing or consuming drugs or alcohol, attending alcohol and drug counselling and staying away from violence.

They are all conditions Irie Te Moana Charles Tiki Johnson says he's more than happy to meet as he tries to build a new life here.

The 29-year-old told Open Justice he would have no problem complying as he is now drug-free, actively looking for work and hoping someone would give him the chance to prove himself.

"You have got to get a job, you have got to do something productive with your time. I've got no idea what I'll end up doing at the moment but you have got to do something."

Johnson's case was heard in the Whanganui District Court on Monday where the Department of Corrections chief executive sought to impose special conditions under the Returning Offenders Act 2015.

Johnson was released from a Western Australian prison in April after serving just under two years for drug and burglary charges.

He then spent time in a detention centre awaiting his deportation back to New Zealand and his home town of Whanganui.

Johnson, who has been in Australia since 2015, had mixed feelings about coming home to provincial Aotearoa.

"It's good, but it's the reason I left in the first place.

"It's not easy settling in, but it's a lot easier because all of my family are here."

Johnson had been initially working in Australia but then found himself in a bit of trouble after using methamphetamine.

"It's a slippery slope with that one."

Following his first offences Johnson says he tried to come home to sort himself out but his request was refused as he had to serve his community detention sentence, which resulted in him sleeping rough on the streets.

"Being a Kiwi in Australia, when you are homeless, you can't get Centrelink [income support] and you can't get references for jobs. You end up trapped in a cycle you are unable to break."

He said using methamphetamine made living on the streets bearable.

"It was better than actually sleeping. However, I fell back into the same trap and got caught doing the same stuff again, which ultimately led me to do what I did."

He had no bitterness about being deported.

"If people were doing that in my country, I would probably do that same."

Judge Carter imposed the order, in Johnson's absence. Johnson said he was attending a second interview for a job as a storeman.

It comes after 501 deportee Aaron Paul Pryce successfully challenged a requirement that prevented him from entering any licenced premises besides a supermarket.

The 41-year-old, who was deported last year after serving an eight-year sentence for a home invasion, felt the restriction imposed by the Department of Corrections was unfair, saying he had done his time and should be able to enjoy a beer with his mates.

In January a judge agreed with him.

Pryce told Open Justice at the time he encouraged other deportees to follow his lead and challenge any conditions they feel have been unfairly imposed on them since their return to New Zealand.

"I have tried to do the right thing and I got a win, and every other 501 should do the same thing and we can all catch up for a beer at some stage."