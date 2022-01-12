A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after the death of a woman. Photo / George Heard

A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after the death of a woman. Photo / George Heard

A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after the death of a woman.

Police were called to reports of an assault on Hawke St, New Brighton at 10.40pm last night.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was unresponsive when emergency services arrived, and died while being transported to hospital.

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and has since been charged with murder.

He will appear in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

Police were called to reports of an assault on Hawke St, New Brighton at 10.40pm last night. Photo / George Heard

A scene examination will continue today in the vicinity of the Countdown supermarket car park in Hawke St.