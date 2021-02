Lisa Ford. Photo / Supplied

Police have concerns for the well-being of a missing woman in Canterbury.

42-year-old Lisa Ford was last seen in Tai Tapu on Tuesday.

She is described as 5'6, of a stocky build, with long brown hair and wearing a yellow t-shirt with long white pants.

"Police and her family have concerns for her wellbeing

If you have seen Ford, contact Police on 105, quoting file number P045359371.