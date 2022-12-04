30 healthy hacks that could change your life

Go on - take a nap. It's good for you. Photo / Adrian Swancar, Unsplash

TV doctor Michael Mosley has come up with a list of 30 things that could transform your life — and some of them may surprise you. By Nicky Pellegrino.

Everyone wants to be healthy. The trouble is many of us are short on time or energy, so although we might be full of good intentions to adopt healthier habits, we never quite get to that gym class or yoga session. Michael Mosley reckons what we really need are easier, speedier ways to transform our health for the better.

Mosley is a British doctor turned broadcaster who is best known for popularising the 5:2 diet and has made a career out of translating health science to make it more accessible and useful for the mass market. His latest project is Just One Thing, a podcast series and accompanying book that focus on simple changes that can have significant benefits.

“We get a lot of general advice to eat well and exercise, but I was much more interested in things that were very specific and which you could fit into your day,” he explains. “I think of the book as like a chocolate box – you can dip into it. You might not necessarily want to do all of the things, you may hate some of them, but they are all doable and rooted in science. ‘I can’t run a marathon and I’m probably not going to take up weightlifting but I can do just one thing’; it’s got that charm about it.”

Squats for brains

Mosley has tested each of his suggestions and adopted some as daily habits, making a positive impact on his own health in the process. For instance, every morning after they get out of bed, he and his wife, GP Clare Bailey, do the first item on his list, something he dubs “intelligent exercises” – a very short session of squats and press-ups. The action of moving the body up and down against resistance has been shown to be particularly effective at stimulating blood flow to the hippocampus, a part of the brain associated with learning and memory. It also stimulates the release of a hormone called BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor) that encourages the growth of new brain cells and connections – hence him tagging it as intelligent exercise. Researchers at the University of New South Wales have found that 3-5 minutes of squats three times a week are more effective in terms of brain health than a 30-minute jog three times a week, and it seems that press-ups have a similar effect.

Michael Mosley is a British doctor turned broadcaster who is best known for popularising the 5:2 diet. Photo / Greg Bowker

Mosley, 65, has gained another tangible benefit from this daily routine. “I do no other form of strength-building exercise,” he says. “But recently I had my grip strength measured, as it’s strongly correlated with your overall body strength. I have the grip strength of a 35-year-old, so that’s hugely encouraging.”

Writer’s block

While he has embraced many of the “Just One Things”, Mosley hasn’t managed to fit all 30 of them into his daily routine. For instance, he has failed at keeping a gratitude journal, despite the fact that developing a grateful mindset has been shown to help shift thought processes from negative to positive, reduce stress levels, improve sleep and even ease the pain linked to chronic health conditions.

“The journal is sitting at the side of my bed and a Biro is there, too, but I haven’t got into it,” says Mosley, who, rather than counting his blessings, prefers spending time reading a book before bed. Thirty minutes of being immersed in fiction has been shown to be a whole-brain workout, plus researchers from Yale University found that being a regular reader is linked to having a longer life, so he is sticking with that for now.

Gaming’s good

Some of Mosley’s health hacks make obvious sense, and anyone with the slightest interest in wellbeing will have come across them before: an apple a day, getting outside in nature, drinking enough water, meditating, and eating fermented foods to give your gut bacteria a boost.

Others sound quite unlikely – regularly playing video games, for instance. Initially, Mosley resisted the idea that this might be good for you. “It’s incredibly annoying as a parent. My three sons spent a large chunk of their teenage years playing video games and I spent a lot of time saying they should get off them. I thought they were horribly addictive, and bad for their eyes and attention span. But as much as I hate to admit it, I was wrong.”

Science is now showing that gaming can have positive effects on basic mental processes. Photo / Sam Pak, Unsplash

Science is now showing that gaming can have positive effects on basic mental processes. It makes the brain more efficient at processing information and improves perception and the ability to multi-task. High-paced action games that involve quick decision-making appear to provide the strongest cognitive benefits. Nor does gaming seem to be so bad for your eyes. In fact, spending an hour a day on action games actually improves a form of vision known as contrast sensitivity. This is our ability to distinguish between shades of grey, which declines as we grow older.

Since Mosley’s book came out, the largest video game study to date, from the University of Vermont, has been published. This looked at more than 2200 young people, finding that those who played for at least 21 hours a week exhibited better cognitive performance involving response inhibition and working memory than those who didn’t play at all.

Although he has given gaming a go, Mosley continues to find it challenging. “I’m terrible compared to the kids who have been doing it since they were young; it’s not my natural thing.”

His suggestion for late-adopters is to start with driving-based games. He says the science is showing that if you play for 30 minutes a day, five days a week, you should see cognitive improvements in about three months.

Cold shower

Gaming might be fun, and few of us would object to eating dark chocolate (high in healthy flavanols, which improve blood pressure), or complain about singing, dancing or taking an afternoon nap (multiple benefits). It is bang on trend to have a lot of house plants (helps reduce indoor air pollution). Still, a few of Mosley’s health quick fixes may be a little less popular.

For example, there is science to suggest that a quick blast of cold water in the shower every morning can help combat stress and support the immune system. A trial in the Netherlands showed that people who had a cold shower each day for a month had 30 per cent fewer sick days off work than a control group that took warm showers. Cold water appears to have an anti-inflammatory effect and you don’t need to spend very long in it – the Dutch study found no benefit for staying in longer than a minute. But Mosley admits that the idea of it horrified him at first and even now he tends to manage only about 40 seconds of icy water.

“Rather than opt for an immediate cold soaking, I start by getting in a warm shower and washing myself, then I turn the hot tap off and sing a couple of verses of a song to distract myself from the cold,” he says. “My wife, Clare, can just stand there stoically while the water runs over her.”

Cold water appears to have an anti-inflammatory effect. Photo / 123RF

Usually, Mosley follows that experience with a session of standing on one leg while brushing his teeth. He does this for two minutes, switching legs every 30 seconds or so, in a bid to improve his balance, which he admits isn’t particularly good. Balance is yet another thing that declines as we age and if we fight that decline then it can reduce the chance of a fall and potentially add years to our lives.

“Tai chi or a yoga class would also improve my balance, but I’m probably not going to get round to doing it,” he says. “This is just two minutes and it can make quite a big difference. I do it almost every day now, and I’m gradually getting better.”

There are several movement-based health boosters on the Just One Thing list, including the intriguingly named Eccentric Exercise, so-called because contracting the muscles to lift weights or climb stairs is known as “concentric” exercise, so stretching or elongating them as you go downstairs or lower weights is “eccentric”. Unlikely as it may sound, there is evidence to suggest that lengthening activated muscles is a far more effective way to increase strength and burn calories than contracting them.

Much of the research has come from Edith Cowan University in Australia, where a recent study found that participants who only lowered a weight saw the same improvements in muscle strength and size as those who raised and lowered weights.

This research has been published since the appearance of Mosley’s book and podcast, but he is fascinated by the emerging science. The reason it seems to be particularly beneficial is because the lengthening process does more damage to the muscles. Microtears in muscle fibres prompt healing that, in time, builds up more muscle mass.

“It’s wonderfully weird, isn’t it? You can incorporate this into press-ups or squats. Just go down more slowly and you’ll find that it’s knackering. You’d imagine the lifting up would be the hard bit, but no, it’s the lowering.”

Slow, deep breaths

One of Mosley’s favourite Just One Things turns out to be deep breathing. He says it is quick and completely life-changing. “When I’m feeling stressed, it’s what I do. And if I wake at 3am, which happens frequently, I lie there and practise deep breathing. Often, that’s enough to help me get back to sleep.”

Taking slow, deep breaths slows the heart rate, lowers blood pressure and reduces stress. According to psychologist Ian Robertson, of Trinity College Dublin, it is a kind of mini tranquilliser.

Mosley says he has found it much easier to master than other calming techniques such as mindfulness. “You do need to practise a little bit and then remember to do it when you’re stressed, but when you do, everything calms and slows. It’s just magic.”

He uses a technique called 4.2.4. You breathe in for a count of four, hold for two, then breathe out for four, and then repeat. “There are other variants that people can try but, for me, that has the joy of simplicity.”

Turning these hacks into habits is the real key. Mosley suggests creating triggers, just as he has with the tooth-brushing/one leg balance routine. “You’re much more likely to do something if it’s attached to an activity you’re already doing. Ideally, get a partner involved and try to stick with it for two to three weeks, as then there is more chance of you continuing long term.”

He also advises moderation, having over-enthusiastically embraced his standing desk and then followed a long stint at it with a very energetic run, tearing his Achilles tendon in the process. “I was in a boot for 12 weeks.”

‘Super-agers’

Mosley is about to record a second series of Just One Thing (he does this from the unglamorous surrounds of his wife’s wardrobe with her clothes acting as sound baffles).

He’s also busy finishing a new BBC TV series, How to Live to 101, for which he has travelled the world meeting “super-agers” – people in their 80s and 90s who are in terrific shape – and learnt about some of the newest science focused on living longer and ageing well.

In March next year, he will head to Auckland, Wellington and then Australia for a series of live shows originally scheduled for 2020 but cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. On stage, Mosley will share evidence-based health advice while Bailey, who writes recipe books to accompany his diets, will give cooking demonstrations.

Mosley isn’t quite sure what he will focus on after that, although mental health has been in his sights for a while. “It’s a hugely interesting area and there’s a lot of science. For me, it’s always about finding a topic where I think I’ve got something new to say.”