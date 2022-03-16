Colin Carruthers QC is the Chief Commissioner at the Criminal Cases Review Commission. Photo / supplied

A government-appointed commission has received 282 applications from people claiming to be victims of a miscarriage of justice – an average of 14 a month since it started work in 2020.

Just under half of applications are from people who have been convicted of sexual offending.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission was set up to re-examine convictions or sentences which have exhausted all legal appeals through the courts, but where a miscarriage of justice might still have occurred.

Then Justice Minister Andrew Little said when he sponsored its legislation through Parliament in 2019 that no justice system is perfect, and sometimes "it gets things spectacularly wrong".

One of the examples Little cited was that of Teina Pora, who spent 21 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of the murder of Susan Burdett in 1992, when he was aged 17.

The commission, which has yet to release a completed review, began work in July 2020 and, based on overseas experience, officials expected it would receive 125 claims in its first 12 months.

"We got nearly double that - 221 cases (in the first year)," Chief Commissioner Colin Carruthers QC told Open Justice.

The cases have kept flowing in at a faster rate than expected ever since, bringing the total number at the end of February to 282, after 20 months of operations.

"It is greater than we expected but we have been tailoring our processes and procedures to cope with that," Carruthers said.

The commission was granted $15.95 million for its first four years in the 2020 Budget and currently has a staff of 16 full-time equivalents, based in Hamilton.

Asked if the commission would seek more money from the Government to increase its capacity, Carruthers said it had just completed a baseline funding review.

"We are looking at that question now," he said.

Of the applications so far received, most (191) are still at the initial investigation stage.

Four were not accepted, two are on hold, and 73 have been declared "closed" for various reasons including that an appeal process through the courts is still available to the applicant, or that the case did not involve a criminal conviction in the first place.

Twelve cases have progressed to the full investigation stage and Carruthers said he expected the first decisions to be published this year.

Forty-seven applications received were in respect of murder or manslaughter convictions. The commission's published data does not make it clear how many of these might still be open cases.

But 129 cases, or 46 per cent, involved people who were convicted of sexual offences – 70 against adults and 59 against minors.

This appears disproportionately more than might be expected, given that sexual offences make up only 1 per cent of convictions, and those who commit them are 23 per cent of the prison population.

"We're very much alert to that disparity in the statistics," Carruthers said.

"We haven't really got to the bottom of any particular reasons," he said.

"I suppose, without having any scientific basis for this, it's probably a reflection of the denial mentality that we see over and over again with sexual offences."

More than a third of the total applications received by the commission relate to convictions in the last five years, but some cases are much older. Twenty-three applications are for cases more than 21 years old.

Only 19 applications are from women; the other 263 are from men.

An ethnic breakdown showed 106 were from Māori, 16 from Pasifika and 112 from Pakehā. The rest were classed as "other" or not disclosed.

Where the applications came from:

Auckland Prison - 12 applications

Auckland South - 49

Auckland Women's - 3

Arohata - 1

Christchurch Men's - 4

Christchurch Women's - 2

Hawke's Bay - 10

Invercargill - 5

Manawatu - 6

Mt Eden - 1

Northland - 10

Otago - 5

Rimutaka - 14

Rolleston - 7

Spring Hill - 7

Tongariro - 16

Waikeria - 12

Whanganui - 4

Not in prison, in a residence or unknown - 114