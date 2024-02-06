Armed police attended the Hall St incident on Monday evening after reports of a man behaving in a threatening manner. Photo / Bevan Conley

Armed police attended the Hall St incident on Monday evening after reports of a man behaving in a threatening manner. Photo / Bevan Conley

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges following an incident in Wellington last night that forced a gymnastics club into lockdown.

Armed police responded to Hall St in Newtown about 7.30pm on Monday after reports that a man was behaving in a threatening manner.

“Attending police were armed as a precaution, because reports indicated that the man was in possession of a weapon,” a spokesperson told the Herald.

Police confirmed this evening that a firearm had been seized in relation to the incident.

The 21-year-old is remanded in custody and due to appear in Wellington District Court on February 8. He faces charges relating to the possession of a firearm and illegal drugs.

During the incident, local club Capital Gymnastics went into a “lockdown situation,” according to a post on the gym’s Facebook page.

“All kids are safe with their coaches in the upstairs gym. Once given the all clear from the police - parents will be allowed to come into the gym and pick up their children,” the statement read at 8.21pm. “No child will be released without their parent present”.

An update to the statement, almost an hour later, said “all kids are now collected and on their way safely home.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed an incident or has CCTV footage showing the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to police,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone who was in the Hall St area near the lower car park of Bowlarama that witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

You can contact police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 240206/6122.

