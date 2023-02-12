21-year-old arrested in relation to six aggravated robberies across Auckland

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by Auckland police today in relation to six aggravated robberies over three months.

Detective senior sergeant Nick Poland said from December 19 until the most recent incident on February 3, the robberies were carried out at numerous places throughout Auckland.

The man is due to appear in North Shore District Court tomorrow (February 13) on six charges of aggravated robbery and shoplifting.

“These crimes will not be tolerated, and Police are committed to ensuring that those responsible for crimes such as this will be held to account,” Poland said.

“Police are continuing to support the victims involved and we are hopeful that this arrest will bring reassurance.”



