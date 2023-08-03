Mike Watson was named the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau 2023 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club on Thursday night. Photo / Stephen Barker

A Tauranga building apprentice has been named the best in the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau region.

Mike Watson was named the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau 2023 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club on Thursday night.

Watson was trained through Toi-Ohomai, Te Pūkenga and is employed by JBH Building.

Judges said Watson was a “great all-round apprentice, with a superb attitude towards learning.”

“Mike excelled in the first stage of the competition. With a strong ability to communicate, Mike had an excellent submission that showed a very solid understanding of his project,” judge said in a statement.

“His practical project was very well-built, and we were impressed with his high level of workmanship.”

In second place was Elliot Janissen from Tauranga, employed by Todd Grey Builders and trained through BCITO | Te Pūkenga, and third place was was Tapiwa Chikono from Tauranga employed by Finelines Construction and trained through ITABS.

Judges said Janissen had “superb attention to detail and is truly a real team player with a great attitude, which shone through in his site visit interview.”

“He had an excellent submission with neat and tidy work, which really impressed the judges. This award is recognition of Elliot’s motivated approach to building and his hard work.”

Mike Watson, 1st place, left, Elliot Janissen, 2nd place, Tapiwa Chikono, 3rd place, at the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau 2023 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year awards. Photo / Stephen Barker

Tapiwa was described as an “excellent team player, with very good attention to detail that was displayed throughout the practical element of the competition”.

“It is clear that he is a highly motivated apprentice and will be an asset to the building industry.”

The Apprentice of the Year competition recognised excellence among carpentry apprentices and raised awareness of career opportunities in the building and construction industry.

The competition tested future sector leaders’ project management, business, presentation, and practical skills.

For the regional competition, each apprentice had to submit details of a building project they were working on as well as take part in a two-hour practical challenge.

The top 10 participants from each region then progress to an interview stage with a judging panel and an onsite visit to discuss their building project in detail.

The top apprentice from each region will now go on to compete in the national competition.

This includes a 45-minute interview with the national judging panel and an additional six-hour practical skills test.

The national competition will take place on November 9 to 10 in Auckland at CONZTRUCT.



















