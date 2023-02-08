Kelso’s Matt Holden and Olivia Ellis are both sponsors and exhibitors of the East Coast Farming Expo.

There’s a buzz in the air in Wairoa as it prepares for the 2023 East Coast Farming Expo.

The two-day midweek gathering from February 22-23 for sheep and beef producers focuses on farming smarter and is held annually at the Wairoa A&P Showgrounds. The expo includes exhibits, outdoor demonstrations and seminars.

It’s a chance for East Coast sheep and beef farmers to talk one-on-one with industry innovators and leaders from across New Zealand and has become a key go-to for the region’s farmers, as well as attracting some from further afield.

Event manager Sue Wilson says it’s been a tough 2022 for many farmers with challenging weather, the uncertainty around new compliance, and rising interest rates.

“I think it is fair to say we’re all pleased to kick 2022 to touch,” Wilson said.

”The chance to get off-farm to network with like-minded people and connect with agribusinesses is a real breath of fresh air for farmers and can be critical to their wellbeing.”

There’s a wide range of topics covered in the seminar programme, including beef genetics, environmental solutions, equity and on-farm diversification and team culture.

The speakers are also top-notch, including television personality, journalist and author Matt Chisolm, the inaugural ambassador for the Rural Support Trust, who is at the expo thanks to Pāmu and will speak on Wednesday, February 22.

There is also Craig ‘Wiggy’ Wiggins, the 2021 Ravensdown Agricultural Communicator of the Year, who has teamed up with the Carr Family Foundation to bring professionals to do free health checks over the two days of the expo and just chat about wellness and mental health.

Palliser Ridge’s Kurt Portas will speak about equity opportunity and diversification, while Jamie Gordon will share his extensive knowledge of genetics.

New to the programme are the AonAgri Cadet Challenge and the Fergus Rural Station Challenge, which will highlight skill and teamwork - with a healthy dose of competition to boot.

“We’ve got a huge range of exhibits, many of which will provide solutions to help farmers with their operations,” Wilson said.

Well-known trialist Guy Peacock is returning to demonstrate his training tips for heading dogs and huntaways.

“Our expo is designed specifically for our farming community, so is fully practical. It’s no place for tyre-kickers, and those who have been before know just how valuable it is to take some time out and head down to the Wairoa Showgrounds.”

Ian Denton, president of the Wairoa Agricultural and Pastoral Society, has been part of the farming industry in the region for many years and knows only too well the value the expo brings.

“The society is all about promoting excellence in agriculture, making this a perfect fit for us, and it is great for Wairoa to host an event that showcases pastoral farming like this.”

The Details:

What: East Coast Farming Expo

When: February 22-23, 2023

Where: Wairoa A&P Showgrounds

For more info and tickets, visit: www.eastcoastexpo.co.nz.