More than 17,000 people in the Rotorua District are yet to return their forms. Photo / Bevan Conley

More than 17,000 people in the Rotorua District are risking a $2000 fine by not yet returning their 2023 Census forms, according to Stats NZ.

To date, 4.3 million people across the country have returned their Census forms. But about 1 in 5 people still need to do so, Stats NZ said in a statement

In the Rotorua District, an estimated 17,400 people have returned their forms as of Wednesday. But an estimated 59,400 forms were still yet to be submitted.

Of the total still to complete their form, Stats NZ said 12,200 were of Māori ethnicity and 4500 were youths.

The estimates were based on the June 30, 2022 population estimate for the region.\, which was 76,800 people.

The Census is a legal requirement and the official count of the population and dwellings in New Zealand.

The information collected would inform key decisions such as the funding and location of services and infrastructure such as hospitals, roads and public transport.

Iwi and communities are being encouraged to support Stats NZ’s call to action to do the Census now, with a message that “there is still time”.

Census collectors will be in neighbourhoods until May 3.

People in the areas most impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, including the Far North, Te Tairāwhiti, and Hawke’s Bay have until June 1 to complete their Census.

From May 5, households that have not completed the census will receive a final notice.

Not completing Census forms can result in a $2000 fine under the Data and Statistics Act 2022.

To complete the census:

Do census forms online at census.govt.nz using one of the access codes provided in the letters to the household, or fill out paper census forms To request a new access code or paper forms (including bilingual te reo Māori/English forms), freephone 0800 236 787 (0800 CENSUS)

For support:

Census collectors can help you at home to fill out your census forms. Call 0800 236 787 (0800 CENSUS) Visit census.govt.nz for information If you prefer, talk to a family member, friend, caregiver, support person, or trusted neighbour who could help with your census forms. Check out the census support events and locations happening in your community at census.govt.nz/census-support

Source: Stats NZ