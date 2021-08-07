Voyager 2021 media awards
$192,000 to paint Auckland, Henderson intersection blue slammed as 'shambolic' waste of taxpayer funds

4 minutes to read
Tom Dillane
Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

A $192,000 paint job to turn a West Auckland intersection blue as part of a "shambolic" pedestrian safety trial has outraged residents and local politicians.

Documents released to the Herald under the Official Information Act

