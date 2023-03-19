Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

$15.5 million Lotto prize yet to be collected

Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

The massive $15.5 million dollar prize won in last night’s Lotto Powerball draw has yet to be collected.

The tantalising amount was up for grabs in the Super Saturday Lotto Powerball draw - with half of the proceeds going to people living in areas devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The winning ticket was purchased by a MyLotto player from Canterbury.

Lotto NZ chief executive Chris Lyman said Kiwis “exceeded all expectations” by raising $11.7 million for cyclone relief.

“We’d like to thank New Zealanders for getting behind this special draw for cyclone relief. The support has been incredible and will make a real difference to people and communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle,” Lyman said.

“It has been a privilege for Lotto NZ to host this special draw, and our thoughts remain with those affected by the cyclone.”

Internal Affairs Minister Barbara Edmonds said the funds “will make a huge difference in helping people and businesses recover and build back better”.

“In a time of need, New Zealanders rally together to help each other. This is a fantastic effort and I want to thank everyone across the country who contributed to the draw,” Edmonds said.

