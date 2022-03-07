Counties Manukau police highlight the work they have done in Operation Tauwhiro that has seized 1,369 firearms, made 1,161 arrests in relation to firearms offences and seized more than 52,000 grams of methamphetamine. Video / NZ Police

More than 1500 illegal firearms have been taken off the streets by police as part of a year-long crackdown on gangs and organised crime.

A total of 1255 people have been arrested under Operation Tauwhiro, a police operation which has been extended until June 30.

It was initally launched by police commissioner Andrew Coster in February last year.

A semi-automatic rifle, two bolt action rifles and a pump-action shotgun were seized during a search warrant carried out in Counties Manukau in January, under the operation.

A large amount of ammunition, cannabis and methamphetamine - which appeared to be prepared for sale - were also found at the property, police said.

A person was arrested and charged with a string of firearms and drugs-related offences.

There are similar examples, such as a search warrant in Hastings finding firearms, drugs and cash, police said.

Search warrants in Alexandra, Wellington, and Rotorua also led to illegally held firearms.

All people involved have had charges laid against them.

Thirteen weapons were seized by Northland police at a Hokianga address linked to the Tribesmen gang, under Operation Tauwhiro. Photo / NZ Police

"Police have also continued to work with communities on the impacts gangs have across neighbourhoods and districts," said acting assistant commissioner David Lynch.

"The social impact of organised crime cannot be underestimated or forgotten. For police, it's important that we play a part in supporting our communities through working with partner agencies so that people can access support services for themselves and their whānau."

Lynch said police have been also been working with the Government, gun retailers and glubs and firearms licence holders to stop the diversion of guns from legitimate ownership to the possession of criminals.

Acting assistant commissioner of investigations, David Lynch. Photo / NZME

Operation Tauwhiro is a nationally co-ordinated operation aiming to prevent firearms-related offences by gangs and organised criminal groups.

A total of 1,531 firearms have been seized.

In June, rifles, shotguns and a semi-automatic firearm were some of the 13 weapons seized by Northland police at a Hokianga address linked to the Tribesmen gang.

However, a police source earlier told the Herald they fear progress on the operation is at risk.

"We need to keep the pressure on with these warrants and hit them (the gangs) where it hurts."

"Every time we do get in and do these warrants we will find firearms."

Police encourage anyone who has concerns about organised crime, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community, to contact them.

You can report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.