145 staff off work after compliance 'administration oversight' closes Takitimu shops in Hawke's Bay

Takitimu Seafood shops in Hawke's Bay are closed due to an "administration oversight". Photo / File

Both Takitimu Seafood shops in Hawke's Bay are closed due to an "administration oversight".



Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said the shops will remain closed until necessary paperwork has been completed.

In a statement today, Tomoana suggested that the absence of a chief executive and other key roles during a recruiting process had contributed to a compliancy oversight.

The statement did not specify the compliance issue.

All 145 staff members remain on stand-by until the company is "compliant with our own processes", Tomoana said.

"This happened during a time of transition when we were recruiting key roles (including the Chief Executive) that would be responsible for this compliance process," Tomoana said.

"This was entirely preventable and we apologise to our whānau and customers for this administrative shortfall."

The staff will remain on stand-by until the company can provide assurance to the Ministry of Primary Industries and others that the right mechanisms and personnel are in place.

"The closure has nothing to do with fraudulent activity or concerns regarding the quality of our product," Tomoana added.

"We assure you we will be open as soon as possible."