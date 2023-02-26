George Street in Dunedinwhere a man was assaulted by three people, including a 14yo. Image / Google Maps

Police used pepper spray to contain an early morning brawl in central Dunedin, sparked by a 14-year-old who knocked a portion of meat and chips out of a man’s hands.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers responded to several reports about a disorder incident in George St, near the intersection with Bath St about 3.15am on Sunday.

When officers arrived they found 10-15 people involved in a brawl outside a kebab shop, with a man being kicked in the head and body by three assailants - one of whom was a 14-year-old boy, Snr Sgt Bond said.

“Pepper spray was used to prevent further offending and disperse the crowd,” Snr Sgt Bond said.

The 14-year-old was identified as the instigator of the fight and was arrested, taken home and referred to youth aid.

He was intoxicated and was believed to have deliberately knocked the meat and chips out of the hands of a 19-year-old man as he exited the kebab shop.

It was unclear if the person who originally had their meal knocked out of their hands was the same person as was being kicked on the ground.

Inquiries were ongoing into the identity of the others involved, Snr Sgt Bond said.