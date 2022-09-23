An artist’s impression of the $100m apartment complex Kāinga Ora is seeking to build on the corner of Manukau's Osterley Way and Amersham Way. Photo / Supplied

By Stephen Forbes, Local Democracy Reporter

A new $100 million apartment complex is coming to the heart of Manukau - but you'll have to be aged at least 55 to get in.

Kāinga Ora is expected to start construction of the 123 apartments in Osterley Way in March. The 16-storey tower will include 94 one-bedroom and 29 two-bedroom apartments.

The Government said it is necessary to target specific age groups to match an increasing demand from "older customers".

"Kāinga Ora recognises our older customers have specific housing needs, which we are addressing through senior housing developments such as the proposed project in Manukau," regional director for Counties Manukau Angela Pearce said.

Pearce said one in five of the agency's homes in Counties Manukau has someone over 65 living in it, while 670 of its homes in the area are occupied by sole tenants in the same age group.

"With an ageing population, Kāinga Ora recognises the importance of dedicated senior housing where our older tenants can live well, feel safe and secure, both in their homes and the community."

Maureen O'Meara, 75, spent two years on the state house waiting list and was renting a two-bedroom unit in Pakuranga for $420 a week until earlier this year.

Maureen O'Meara understands firsthand the need for more housing for people over 55 after spending two years on the state house waiting list. Photo / Supplied

"I had $17 left a week after paying the rent," O'Meara said. "Being on a pension and paying market rent meant I didn't have a lot of money left to live on."

O'Meara managed to find somewhere more affordable in May after she was put in touch with Haumaru Housing, a joint venture between Auckland Council and the Selwyn Foundation.

But O'Meara said the Manukau development reflects an increasing number of people reaching retirement without a home.

"And I think there's going to be a need for more places like it," she said.

Auckland Council development agency Eke Panuku agreed to sell the 1753sq m site to Kāinga Ora where it will build the apartments. Photo / Stephen Forbes

Age Concern Auckland chief executive Kevin Lamb said it's important the development is close to public transport and community facilities.

"We think it's high time older people had accommodation that is new and more appropriate for their needs."

Recently-released research by Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission showed superannuitants still paying rent were more likely to be spending 40 per cent or more of their pension on housing.

And long-term trends suggest more older New Zealanders are likely to still be renting in their retirement.

Te Ara Ahunga Ora director of policy Dr Suzy Morrissey said with declining home ownership rates there is a growing need for public housing and accommodation for those aged 55 and over.

"When NZ Super was introduced, it was with the underlying assumption that those accessing it would be mortgage-free homeowners," she said.

"Today, the reality is very different. There are declining home ownership rates, more people needing to continue working longer because they still have mortgages to pay, are paying rent, or haven't been able to save enough to retire."