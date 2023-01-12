10 youths among dozen people arrested after Waikato service station robbery

Several people entered the service station and allegedly assaulted staff. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police have arrested 12 people in relation to a Waikato service station robbery in which several people allegedly attacked staff and took cigarettes.

Those arrested included 10 youths aged between 9 and 15.

The robbery on Horotiu Rd in Whatawhata took place at about 7am yesterday.

Detective sergeant Nick Stark said several people “entered the premises, allegedly assaulting staff and taking cigarettes”.

“The offenders then fled the scene in three stolen vehicles. One of the vehicles was located by Police responding to the incident, and a 15-year-old was taken into custody,” he said.

Police then located a number of young people at a residential address a short time later where stolen cash registers and a “large quantity of cigarettes were found”.

A further 11 people were arrested from this address.

The two service station staff received minor injuries in the incident but did not require medical attention.

“They are however understandably upset about what happened that morning and will be offered victim support,” Stark said.

“Offending such as aggravated robberies has a real impact on victims, their families, and the community.”

He said a 22-year-old Hamilton woman has been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

A 32-year-old Hamilton woman has also been charged with receiving property and will appear in the Hamilton District Court at a later date.

The 10 youths are being dealt with through the “Youth Process”, with a number having already appeared in the Youth Court, Stark said.

“We know that what drives this offending is a complex issue that police can’t solve alone, so we have also been working with other agencies on alternative resolutions for some of these young people. However, for repetitive offenders, we are taking a stronger stance.”

He said the arrests were a good outcome after police put “considerable” resources into finding the offenders, and thanked the public for providing key information.