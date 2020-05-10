A focus on community and business wellbeing in this year's recovery Budget would go a long way to helping locals get back on their feet, Rotorua leaders say.

Budget 2020 will be delivered on Thursday and many sectors stand to benefit from extra support in light of the economic damage done by Covid-19.

Rotorua's local government heads agreed keeping businesses moving and locals in jobs were among their top wishes.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / File

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said there were many unknowns but she expected an increase in those facing hardship would need ongoing help.

"Key Budget signals align with Rotorua's needs – more social support, including boosting social agencies, more support for businesses to build confidence and help sectors hardest hit [by Covid-19], and investment in infrastructure to support employment and wider community wellbeing.

"We need a big focus on jobs to enable job retention, job creation through diversification and innovation, and a boost for skills education and workforce development to support that."

Chadwick said investment in communities would be much-needed to keep local businesses and people in work.

She said that included the "shovel-ready" projects the council was waiting to hear about.

"It's crucial government agencies work together to deliver on the Budget to ensure the best possible support and outcomes for our communities and council is prepared to collaborate and help Government to do that."

Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder said there were many initiatives underway to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 and he hoped the Budget would complement those.

Additional to that immediate assistance, Leeder said support for infrastructure work, such as roading, would get people back into work.

"Then areas like the airport; any discussion that can be hard around the effects Covid-19 has had and assistance or motivation to encouraging domestic tourism would have many benefits."

"The Crown needs to play its part and get on with it. Covid-19 was a real kick in the tail but it's time to get moving and start trading our way out of all the borrowing we've had to do."

Leeder added, from a regional council point of view, work on the freshwater front would be welcomed.

"Pre-Covid there was a desire from Government to see improvements in freshwater and if Covid hadn't come along, something would have already been done. There's a real appetite by farmers and the like to do better in our water management so Government support in that area would be good."