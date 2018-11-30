Bludgeon

- a film directed by Whanganui filmmakers Ryan Heron and Andy Deere - was a favourite at the New Zealand International Film Festival this year and is about to have a premiere screening in Whanganui.

Described as an "affectionate and funny documentary" Bludgeon introduces the audience to the competitive sport of medieval combat.

The film was inspired by Deere and Heron's former St Augustine's (now Cullinane) schoolmate Martainn (pronounced Meerton) Cuff who grew up to become a passionate medieval fighter and is now captain of Taranaki team the Steel Thorns.

Deere and Heron made a short documentary version of Bludgeon in 2016 and it was good enough to win support from the New Zealand Film Commission to make the 90-minute version which follows Cuff and his team to the international championships in Denmark.

"The primary hero is Nick from Rotorua, a mulleted sweetheart whose eternal optimism is truly beautiful," wrote reviewer Daniel Rutledge.

"Some of his fellow warriors are just as charming - one or two are most definitely not - but it's impossible to not root for them as a group."

Heron now lives overseas but Deere is based back in Whanganui and will introduce the film when it screens next Tuesday.

The screening is hosted by Parkinsons New Zealand and proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the society which provides support and information to people with the nervous system disorder and their carers.

"My mother-in-law has Parkinsons and is involved in the local society and my father-in-law Murray Carey is the chair of the Parkinsons NZ board," says Deere.

Bludgeon - Orcas of the Land: Tuesday, December 4 at Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St, Whanganui. Film starts at 7pm after a brief introduction by director Andy Deere. Tickets $15.