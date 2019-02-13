Only days after hosting a pre-season Super Rugby match, Kaikohe will once again be the focus for one of New Zealand's most well-known teams when a large contingent from the Vodafone Warriors visit this Wednesday.

The Vodafone Warriors franchise confirmed a group of around 10 players will be in the Mid North for the midweek visit to meet with local schoolchildren.

Some of the team's biggest names are likely to front, including Far North son Adam Blair along with Blake Green, Issac Luke, Tohu Harris, Gerard Beaele and Peta Hiku.

A number of coaching and community staff along with members from the Warriors women's team will also be part of the visit.

(The Panguru-born-and-bred Blair will captain the New Zealand Māori team against their Australian counterparts in the Indigenous All Stars game in Melbourne tomorrow night.

He forms part of a strong Far North connection in the New Zealand team which includes coach and Awanui son, Stacey Jones, with two Hokianga players in James Fisher Harris and Corey Harawira Naera named as interchange.)

The Warriors are due to arrive mid morning on February 20 where they will engage with an estimated 250 school children aged from five to 13 in an invitational skills-and-drills session at Kaikohe Rugby Club.

This will be followed by a youth training session in the afternoon where up to 100 selected age grade players (aged from 16 to 18) will undertake a fitness session under former player and current Vodafone Warriors trainer, Ruben Wiki.

The youth were chosen for their aspirations to be leaders in sport in their local communities and/ or as aspiring professional rugby league players.

There are two other upcoming Warriors-related visits to Northland.

The first is on February 27 where the Vodafone Warriors community team and three players will visit a number of schools in Whangārei including Whangārei Boys High School, Morningside School and Maunu Primary School.

The following day, Adam Blair will visit his old school, Te Kura o Otangarei (he's likely to be there from 11.30am), along with Glenbervie Primary School and Tikipunga High School.