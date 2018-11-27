In picking up the Supreme Award at the Far North Sports Awards ceremony in Kaitaia on Friday night, the Far North's newest All Black, Jack Goodhue, ended the nine-year reign of that particular title held by Kerikeri Olympic gold medallist sailor Blair Tuke.

The Kawakawa born and bred Goodhue got the nod this time round for his performances with the All Blacks and for helping Canterbury claim the Super 15 Rugby title earlier in the year. Goodhue was unable to be present on the night.

He was with the All Blacks playing their final game of their Northern Tour against Italy in Rome on Sunday morning.

Jack Goodhue.

He made his acceptance speech by video.

Advertisement

The Supreme award, along with the Sportsman of the Year and rugby code awards were claimed on his behalf by older brother Cam.

For the record, no one could envisage Tuke holding any qualms about relinquishing his nine-year grip on the main award, although he was recognised with a code award on the night, having been part of the crew onboard Mapfre which finished runner up in the gruelling Volvo Ocean Race.

Aroha Savage was named sportswoman of the year and picked up a code award for women's rugby at the Far North Sports Awards.

Other highlights from the evening occasion came when Aroha Savage from Mangamuka was named Top Energy Sportswoman of the Year award for her achievements with the Black Ferns rugby side in the international test arena over the past 12 months, efforts which would have made the judges earn their keep in picking the winner of the Supreme overall title.

Also notable were Kerikeri's Chris Sharp, named as the winner of the inaugural Disabled Sportsperson of the Year award for his efforts promoting para-sailing in the Bay of Islands, while Arapo Kellner and the Taitokerau Master Women's waka ama team picked up the junior sportsperson, and team of the year gongs respectively to add to the ones they claimed in the same categories at the Taitokerau Maori Sports Awards in October.

Sport Northland's Lesley Wallace said the calibre of nominations for awards this year was extremely high. She noted the five major award winners — supreme, sportsman, sportswomen, disabled and team - took home "living gifts" of kauri trees instead of receiving miniatures of the trophies presented on the night.

All the other major winners were given native tree seedlings of various species to acknowledge their achievements over the past 12 months.

This year's ceremony was held at Te Ahu Centre and attended by a packed house of an estimated 160 people to celebrate sporting feats by Far North locals on the regional, national and international stage.

Arapo Kellner picked up the junior sportsperson of the year gong at the Far North Sports Awards along with a junior code award for wrestling.

A pleased Wallace said this was the first time she had sold out the event.

She also emphasised most of the major prizewinners attended the event, except for Goodhue, Sharp and Cecilia Honiss, winner of the official of the year award.

"It went really well, good crowd, good evening."

Award winners

The winners of the 2018 Far North District Council Sports Awards were as follows.

ASB Code Awards: Freda Riwai (basketball), Trisha Vaka (boxing), Jo Steed (darts), Taylor Gill (golf), Holly Mather (netball), Jack Goodhue (rugby), Aroha Savage (women's rugby), Alex Edwards (spear fishing), Alexander Goldsack (Special Olympics), Tupuria King (waka ama), Blair Tuke (yachting).

Top Energy Sportswoman of the Year: Aroha Savage.

Top Energy Sportsman of the Year: Jack Goodhue.

Tailored League Solutions Disabled Sportsperson of the Year: Chris Sharp (para sailing)

Fullers Great Sights Team of the Year: Tai Tokerau Golden Masters Women (waka ama)

ASB Junior Code winners: Olivia Sherman (athletics), Te Manawanui Tawhara-Crown (basketball), Emily West (football), Samantha Thoumine (powerlifting), Tegan O'Callaghan (rodeo), Ryan Nankevill, Phoenix Litten (rugby), Esmonde Matene-Parangi (rugby league), Zadkiel Beazley-Tango (Special Olympics), Archie White (swimming), Emilia Finer (swimming), Arapo Kellner (wrestling), Jake Pye, Maeve White (yachting).

ASB Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Arapo Kellner.

Fireco Official of the Year: Celia Honiss (swimming).

Shackletons Unicehm Pharmacy Coach of the Year: Georgia Grimme (equestrian).

Pacific Motor Group Masters Sportsperson of the Year; Liz Tane (waka ama).

Thermatech Junior Team of the Year: Helena Sanderson and Jack Honey (yachting).

Conbrio Sport Leadership Award: Clayton Murray (Kaitaia Rugby Club).

Far North District Council Contribution to Sport: Nicole Grimme, Eileen Bedford and Georgia Grimme (for Special Olympics), Ashleigh Dent (swimming) and Daniel and Elizabeth Kaiawe (for waka ama).

Ray White Service to Sport: John Doevendans from Bay Cosmos FC, Russell McCabe from Kerikeri FC, Barry Murray from Kaitaia RFC, and Kelvin Horsford Mangonui JMB Rugby.

Sport NZ Community Impact Award: Mid North United Sports club.

Supreme Award: Jack Goodhue.