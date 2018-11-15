From 104 nominations in 20 code categories, 71 finalists have been named for the upcoming FNDC Far North Sports Awards.

Awards will be made in the ASB code, team, junior team, and masters categories along with volunteer and special awards. Categories for recognition include coach, official, leadership, contribution, service to sport and community impact.

The evening will culminate in the naming of the Top Energy sportsman and sportswoman awards and finally the Far North District Council Supreme Award.

A new category this year is Disabled Sportsperson of the Year, noted event spokeswoman Anna Markwick.

"Sport is one of the few arenas in life where we can recognise and celebrate diversity, strength and courage and this new award recognises and celebrates an athlete who has a disability that has excelled in their achievements and reached the highest level of competition in open competition on the regional, national and international stage," she said.

Last year's winners included Kawakawa martial artist Teuarangai Tana and Kerikeri sailor Blair Tuke as the sportswoman and sportsman of the year respectively, with the latter once again taking out the supreme award.

The awards will be held at the Te Ahu Centre, Kaitaia on Friday, November 23, from 6pm. Tickets are available on line at www.sportnorthland.co.nz, or direct from Lesley Wallace via lesleyw@sportnorth.co.nz, (0274) 749-492; or Cheryl Smith at cheryls@sportnorth.co.nz and (0274) 343-417.

FNDC AWARDS FINALISTS

ASB code awards: Freda Riwai (basketball), Trisha Vaka, Quinita Hati (boxing), Jo Steed (darts), Taylor Gill (golf), Seroya Nankivell, Holly Mather (netball), Tegan O'Callaghan (rodeo), Jack Goodhue, Sam Nock, Noah Cooper, Aroha Savage, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (rugby), Alex Edwards (spear fishing), Daniel Casbolt, Alexander Goldsack (Special Olympics), Tupuria King (waka ama), Blair Tuke, Brad Farrand (yachting)

Official of the year: Stacey Ferguson (netball), John Filia (rugby), Cecilia Honiss (swimming).

Unichem Pharmacy coach of the year: Georgia Grimme (equestrian), Belinda Edwards, Bodean Rogers, Laurie Nankivell (rugby),

Pacific Motor Group masters sportsperson of the year: Taari Murray (powerlifting), Hongi Laing (squash), Liz Tane, Dave King (waka ama),

Fullers GreatSights team of the year: Jo Steed and Treena Baker (darts), The Bubz Netball Team (netball), Te Hiku o Te Ika Maori Women's Rugby Team (rugby), and Tai Tokerau Golden Masters Women (waka ama).

Thermatech junior team of the year: Kerikeri High School 1st XI (football), Kerikeri Girls Rugby 7s (rugby sevens), and Helena Sanderson and Jack Honey (yachting).

ASB junior sportsperson: Olivia Sherman (athletics), Te Manawanui Tawhara-Crown (basketball), Kalani Walters-Hewson, Tara Jackson, Emily West (football), Samantha Thoumine (powerlifting), Tegan O'Callaghan (rodeo), Nikau Graham, Sadius Cook-Savage, Keanu Cook-Savage, Ryan Nankevill (rugby, boys), Jurney Blair, Mia Anderson, Phoenix Litten (rugby girls), Esmonde Matene-Parangi (rugby league), Zadkiel Beazley-Tango (Special Olympics), Archie White, Emilia Finer (swimming), Arapo Kellner (wrestling), Jake Pye, Maeve White (yachting).

Tailored Legal Solutions disabled sportsperson of the year: Alexander Goldsack (equestrian), Chris Sharp (para sailing).

Conbrio sport leadership award: Jodi Scott (Kerikeri FC), Clayton Murray (Kaitaia rugby club), and Nicole Robinson (Kaikohe Rugby Football & Sports Club).

Far North District Council contribution to sport: Nicole Grimme, Eileen Bedford and Georgia Grimme (Special Olympics), Ashleigh Dent (swimming), Daniel and Elizabeth Kaiawe (waka ama).

Ray White service to sport award: John Doevendans (Bay Cosmos FC), Russell McCabe (Kerikeri FC), Barry Murray (Kaitaia Rugby Club), Kelvin Horsford (Mangonui JMB).

Sport NZ community impact award: Special Olympics Bay of Islands, Mid North United Sports, Te Rarawa Wahine Rugby.