Vincent Rudolph named head coach of Taitokerau rugby league team

Northland Age
3 mins to read

He has over 45 years of experience as a player and coach and now Vincent Rudolph will be leading Taitokerau in the 2025 NZRL championship.

With more than 40 years in the game and a track record of building champions and character, Vincent Rudolph has been appointed to lead Taitokerau Rugby League’s senior men’s team into its next chapter.

Rudolph will be the head coach of the Taitokerau senior men’s representative team for the

