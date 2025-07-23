He has over 45 years of experience as a player and coach and now Vincent Rudolph will be leading Taitokerau in the 2025 NZRL championship.

With more than 40 years in the game and a track record of building champions and character, Vincent Rudolph has been appointed to lead Taitokerau Rugby League’s senior men’s team into its next chapter.

Rudolph will be the head coach of the Taitokerau senior men’s representative team for the upcoming 2025 NZRL National Championship and the Aotearoa NZ Māori Rugby League Tuakana Tournament.

The league said: “Vincent brings with him over 45 years of experience in the game as a player, mentor, and highly respected coach throughout Aotearoa.

“His appointment marks a significant step forward for the region, aligning with the vision of fostering excellence on the field and strengthening the values that underpin our communities off it.”

A product of grassroots rugby league, Rudolph’s journey began in the early 1980s playing for the Ōtāhuhu Rovers and later the Ōtara Rugby League Football Club, where he progressed through every grade to premier level.