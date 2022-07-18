Nine korowai created by artist Tira are on display at the Village Arts Whakapapa Exhibition until the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Art appreciators have just under a week to get to a special Matariki exhibition at Hokianga's eclectic community art gallery before it ends this weekend.

Village Arts' Pūangarua Matariki Exhibition has been running since June 25 and will close on Sunday, July 24.

The beautiful body of work featuring art from mostly local artists is focused on Matariki and includes themes around whakapapa through a mixed showcase of artwork from weavers, painters, carvers and photographers.

While it's the first year for Aotearoa New Zealand to officially celebrate the Māori New Year, according to gallery director Marg Morrow, it's something the gallery has marked for many years.

"This is the first time for the whole country to acknowledge Matariki, but for us, we've been doing so for the last 10 years," Morrow said.

"We have a very strong Māori community here in the Hokianga, so Matariki has always been an important part of the year for us."

Village Arts has been operating for almost two decades and as a not-for-profit organisation, is run entirely by a group of volunteers, most of whom are also artists.

Local artist Tira makes up a third of the present exhibition, which features her collection of nine korowai (cloaks) hanging off circular pieces of wire to emulate how they would be worn in real life.

In addition to the korowai, the spacious, white-walled gallery showcases contemporary painting, photography, mixed media, sculpture, furniture, object, jewellery, ceramics, and traditional and contemporary Māori arts from artists including John Morunga, Joanne Barrett, Mark Graver, Rachel Miller, Bev Cox and Lynsie Austin.

Village Arts is in the main street in historic Kohukohu on the northern shores of the Hokianga Harbour.

Entry to the Pūangarua Matariki Exhibition is free and will end on Sunday, July 24.